Sports

Winnipeg Jets release 2024-25 pre-season schedule

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets release 2024-25 pre-season schedule - image
For the fourth time in as many years, the Winnipeg Jets will play six pre-season exhibition games. And as has been the case for every pre-season since the fall of 2014, the Jets will meet Edmonton and Calgary in a home-and-home series.

But this year, the Jets will resume their exhibition rivalry with Minnesota for the first time since 2019, when they also square off against the Wild — home and away — as part of their preparation for the start of regular-season play.

The games set for Sept. 21 and 27, as well as Oct. 4, will be broadcast on CJKR POWER 97 exclusively because of scheduling conflicts with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on 680 CJOB.

The other three games on Sept. 22 and 25 and Oct. 2 will air on both stations.

The 2024-25 NHL regular season schedule is expected to be released just ahead of the NHL Entry Draft, June 27 and 28 from Sphere in Las Vegas.

 

