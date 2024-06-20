Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple sextortion reports in Kelowna: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'National suicide prevention conference in Vancouver'
National suicide prevention conference in Vancouver
The annual National Suicide Prevention Conference is gettitng underway in Vancouver. And as Cassidy Mosconi reports, one of the main topics will be the kind of sextortion and cyber bullying that took the lives of three B.C. teenagers – May 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Reports of sextortion incidents in Kelowna are continuing to rack up, RCMP say.

In the last two months, police say they executed five search warrants in cases of related to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material in Kelowna.

In each of these cases, suspects were arrested, then were released on specific conditions.

“These incidents are thoroughly investigated and supports are offered to victims and their families,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit'
Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit

“Officers of the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment are continually engaged in educating our local children on internet safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the aftermath of these cases, officers say they have provided youth in the community with a greater understanding of the tactics employed by online offenders, tips to assist them in recognizing high-risk material, and steps they can take if they have been victimized.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Over the past year, investigators from the internet child exploitation, or ICE unit, have participated in school presentations and presented awareness sessions to community groups and the Board of Education for School District 23.

“Combining enforcement and education, ICE investigators remain highly dedicated to combating this issue in our community,” said Sgt. Tim Russell of the vulnerable persons unit.

“Our message to those possessing and trafficking in Child Sexual Abuse Material is clear: Stop. You will be found and held accountable.”

Anyone needing support as a victim of sextortion or online luring can report to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP or connect with cybertip.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices