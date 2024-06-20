Multiple sextortion reports in Kelowna: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Reports of sextortion incidents in Kelowna are continuing to rack up, RCMP say.

In the last two months, police say they executed five search warrants in cases of related to the possession and distribution of child sex abuse material in Kelowna.

In each of these cases, suspects were arrested, then were released on specific conditions.

“These incidents are thoroughly investigated and supports are offered to victims and their families,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Officers of the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment are continually engaged in educating our local children on internet safety.”

In the aftermath of these cases, officers say they have provided youth in the community with a greater understanding of the tactics employed by online offenders, tips to assist them in recognizing high-risk material, and steps they can take if they have been victimized.

Over the past year, investigators from the internet child exploitation, or ICE unit, have participated in school presentations and presented awareness sessions to community groups and the Board of Education for School District 23.

“Combining enforcement and education, ICE investigators remain highly dedicated to combating this issue in our community,” said Sgt. Tim Russell of the vulnerable persons unit.

“Our message to those possessing and trafficking in Child Sexual Abuse Material is clear: Stop. You will be found and held accountable.”

Anyone needing support as a victim of sextortion or online luring can report to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP or connect with cybertip.ca.