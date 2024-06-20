ASIRT investigates after man shot by police at north Edmonton Shell station

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is looking into an Edmonton police officer’s use of force after a man was shot May 25 at a north end Shell station.

The man was injured, not killed.

The police officer walked into the Shell station at 9296 – 144th Ave. at around 7:45 p.m. to use the washroom, ASIRT said. The officer was on duty and in uniform.

The man approached the officer at the entrance and they spoke, ASIRT said, and the man presented a stun gun to the officer and left the store.

“The officer followed the man out of the store and gave directions for the man to stop and get on the ground,” ASIRT said in a news release on Thursday. “The man turned and moved quickly, reaching towards the officer.

“Moving backward, the officer drew their pistol and fired multiple rounds at the man.”

Other officers arrived at around 7:47 p.m., ASIRT said, and provided emergency medical care to the man.

He was taken to hospital for more treatment by EMS. At the time, police said the injuries were life-threatening.

The stun gun — a prohibited weapon — was taken from the man when he was arrested.

ASIRT’s investigation will examine the use of force by the officer.

Investigators would like to speak with any witnesses of this incident. Anyone who may have been in the area or may have video is asked to call 780-644-1483.