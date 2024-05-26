ASIRT investigates after officer shoots man at north Edmonton gas station

See more sharing options

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot a man at a north Edmonton gas station, the Edmonton Police Service said Sunday.

In a news release from EPS, a uniformed, on-duty officer arrived at a gas station on 93rd Street and 144th Avenue.

Police said the officer encountered a man who was allegedly holding a weapon near the gas station’s entrance and immediately called for backup. EPS did not say what the weapon was.

EPS then said a “confrontation occurred” which prompted the officer to shoot at the man.

“Life-saving measures were commenced until EMS arrival,” an EPS release said.

Police said the man is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No EPS members were injured. A taser was also found at the scene.

Investigators said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been given orders to investigate Saturday’s shooting.

“As such, the EPS cannot provide any additional information at this time,” EPS said, directing all further inquiries to ASIRT.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.