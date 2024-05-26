Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

ASIRT investigates after officer shoots man at north Edmonton gas station

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 6:10 pm
1 min read
A Shell gas station is pictured at 93rd Street and 144th Avenue in north Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday, May 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot a man at a north Edmonton gas station on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Global News
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot a man at a north Edmonton gas station, the Edmonton Police Service said Sunday.

In a news release from EPS, a uniformed, on-duty officer arrived at a gas station on 93rd Street and 144th Avenue.

Police said the officer encountered a man who was allegedly holding a weapon near the gas station’s entrance and immediately called for backup. EPS did not say what the weapon was.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

EPS then said a “confrontation occurred” which prompted the officer to shoot at the man.

“Life-saving measures were commenced until EMS arrival,” an EPS release said.

Police said the man is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No EPS members were injured. A taser was also found at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been given orders to investigate Saturday’s shooting.

“As such, the EPS cannot provide any additional information at this time,” EPS said, directing all further inquiries to ASIRT.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

