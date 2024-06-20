Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s senate passes foreign interference bill, now awaits royal assent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2024 10:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign interference: Liberals, Conservatives remain tight-lipped'
Foreign interference: Liberals, Conservatives remain tight-lipped
RELATED: Foreign interference: Liberals, Conservatives remain tight-lipped
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Senate has passed a government bill intended to help deter, investigate and punish foreign interference.

Senators approved the legislation late Wednesday after voting down a proposed amendment aimed at ensuring innocent people are not swept up in its net.

The legislation, which awaits royal assent, will introduce criminal provisions against deceptive or surreptitious acts, allow for the sharing of sensitive information with businesses and establish a foreign influence transparency registry.

Click to play video: 'Foreign interference: Growing confusion, contention over alleged meddling in Canada’s Parliament'
Foreign interference: Growing confusion, contention over alleged meddling in Canada’s Parliament
Trending Now

The bill recognizes that states and other foreign entities that engage in meddling to advance political goals might employ people to act on their behalf, without disclosing those ties.

Story continues below advertisement

The transparency registry would require certain individuals to register with the federal government to help guard against such activity.

Civil society groups called for more time to consider the legislation — introduced in the House of Commons less than seven weeks ago — saying the rush could could result in flawed provisions that violate people’s rights.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices