Foul play suspected in Sicamous woman’s death: B.C. RCMP

A homicide investigation is underway in the small Shuswap community of Sicamous, B.C.

On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed to Global News that officers and B.C. Ambulance personnel had been called early in the morning to a local mobile home park where a woman was said to be in medical distress.

Police said that when they arrived the adult female was already dead.

They added that foul play is suspected in the woman’s death, however, they called it an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Crime Unit was called in to help investigate the town’s second homicide of 2024.

The first happened in late February when a man with gunshot wounds was found dead in a hotel parking lot along the Trans-Canada Highway. Police called it a targeted incident.