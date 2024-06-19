Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Social media post leads to gun seizure in Nelson House, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Nelson House RCMP say this was image shared on social media.
Nelson House RCMP say this was image shared on social media. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Nelson House, Man., detachment say they were tipped off to a pair of youths who had a loaded shotgun after photos of the gun were shared on social media.

Officers arrived at a McDonald Road home in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Thursday and seized the firearm, described as an SR-410 revolver shotgun, as well as a can of bear mace.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Policing and addressing violence and gun incidents in Winnipeg'
Policing and addressing violence and gun incidents in Winnipeg
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices