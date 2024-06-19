Social media post leads to gun seizure in Nelson House, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP from the Nelson House, Man., detachment say they were tipped off to a pair of youths who had a loaded shotgun after photos of the gun were shared on social media.

Officers arrived at a McDonald Road home in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Thursday and seized the firearm, described as an SR-410 revolver shotgun, as well as a can of bear mace.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.