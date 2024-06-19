Social media post leads to gun seizure in Nelson House, Man.

RCMP from the Nelson House, Man., detachment say they were tipped off to a pair of youths who had a loaded shotgun after photos of the gun were shared on social media.
Officers arrived at a McDonald Road home in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Thursday and seized the firearm, described as an SR-410 revolver shotgun, as well as a can of bear mace.
Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.
