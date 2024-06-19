Strathcona County RCMP make ‘largest single’ drug bust in detachment’s history

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets in what police call the largest single seizure in the detachment’s history.

Const. Chantelle Kelly said a seven-month investigation began last November after police learned about alleged drug trafficking in Strathcona County. The investigation led to the search of two residences and two vehicles in Edmonton.

In total, police located:

9.6 kg methamphetamine

5.58 kg fentanyl

7.13 kg cocaine

1.3 kg cannabis

576 capsules of nabilone

32 capsules of methylphenidate

64.16g methcathinone

410.44g MDMA

2002g buffering agent

Drug paraphernalia

2 batons, 3 taser/stun guns, 1 can pepper spray

1 handgun and 1 knife

140 rounds of ammunition

$116,130.00 in Canadian Currency

179 cartons of illegal tobacco cigarettes

“This is the largest single seizure that our drug unit has ever had. It underscores the hard work and dedication of the Strathcona (County) drug unit members,” said Sgt. Shayne Hartwell with Strathcona County RCMP.

View image in full screen More than $1 million worth of drugs was seized by the Strathcona County RCMP in what officers call the single largest seizure in the detachment’s history. Jasmine King / Global News

Kelly said the street value of the drugs is estimated to be more than $1 million.

“This is a significant drug seizure,” she said.

“We understand the impact that drugs can have on individuals and families and we are proud to have played a significant role in disrupting the flow of illegal substances into our community.”

RCMP said this seizure will have a significant impact on the illegal drug trafficking in the community.

“This was an organized crime group that was operating in Strathcona (County) and the surrounding Capital Region,” Hartwell said.

“As a result of our excellent work from our drug unit, we were able to intercept the drugs that have been going out to our community.”

Police would not say exactly what sparked the investigation, but Kelly said it started as a result of intelligence gathered by the RCMP.

“Drug use and drug trafficking is happening everywhere and, of course, it happens in our communities and in the surrounding areas,” she said.

“And we, as a drug unit, work hard to gather any information or get tips from the public to then investigate and hopefully lead to a seizure.”

Robert Tremblay, 45, of Edmonton is charged with three counts of drug trafficking, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, selling a restricted firearm and two counts of possessing a restricted firearm without a licence.

He also faces two counts of possessing a loaded restricted firearm, two counts of possessing an imitation restricted firearm, transporting a restricted firearm in a careless manner, three counts of possession of a restricted weapon and proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.

Daniel Vaisnis, 38, of Edmonton, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000 and possessing unstamped tobacco.

Tremblay and Vaisnis were released from custody on conditions. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

While both men were known to police, Kelly said neither had a criminal record.