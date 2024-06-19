Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New hiking, biking trail opens in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 3:32 pm
1 min read
Area officials gather for the opening of the Upper BX Creek Trail near Silver Star Mountain. View image in full screen
Area officials gather for the opening of the Upper BX Creek Trail near Silver Star Mountain. RDNO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new trail is ready to be explored in the North Okanagan.

On Wednesday, the regional district announced the grand opening of the Upper BX Creek Trail near Silver Star Mountain.

The 4.9-kilometre trail extends the BX Creek Trail system, from Sovereign Lake Road to Forsberg Road.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Parks and Places: Pillar Provincial Park'
Okanagan Parks and Places: Pillar Provincial Park

However, it does feature a 540-metre elevation change, with the RDNO calling it “a physically challenging experience for advanced mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RDNO added, “Due to its demanding nature and limited cell service, this remote trail requires users to be well-prepared.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Parking is available via the upper trailhead off Silver Star Road. An additional parking lot is planned for Forsberg Road, though that’s subject to funding approval.

Users are reminded to be considerate of each other and to practice trail etiquette.

Trending Now

“We are thrilled to offer this enhanced trail to our community and visitors,” RDNO spokesperson Bob Fleming said of the project, which was completed under its budget of $700,000.

“The Upper BX Creek Trail moves us one step closer to the dream of having the trail run the length of BX Creek from Silver Star to Swan Lake.”

Click to play video: 'Pincushion Mountain is worth the hike'
Pincushion Mountain is worth the hike
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices