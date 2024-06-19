New hiking, biking trail opens in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A new trail is ready to be explored in the North Okanagan.

On Wednesday, the regional district announced the grand opening of the Upper BX Creek Trail near Silver Star Mountain.

The 4.9-kilometre trail extends the BX Creek Trail system, from Sovereign Lake Road to Forsberg Road.

However, it does feature a 540-metre elevation change, with the RDNO calling it “a physically challenging experience for advanced mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners.”

The RDNO added, “Due to its demanding nature and limited cell service, this remote trail requires users to be well-prepared.”

Parking is available via the upper trailhead off Silver Star Road. An additional parking lot is planned for Forsberg Road, though that’s subject to funding approval.

Users are reminded to be considerate of each other and to practice trail etiquette.

“We are thrilled to offer this enhanced trail to our community and visitors,” RDNO spokesperson Bob Fleming said of the project, which was completed under its budget of $700,000.

“The Upper BX Creek Trail moves us one step closer to the dream of having the trail run the length of BX Creek from Silver Star to Swan Lake.”