Crime

Windsor, Ont. police officer faces 4 sex assault charges

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
A closeup of a patch for the Windsor police View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
A police officer in Windsor, Ont., is facing four counts of sexual assault in connection with “incidents involving a woman between 2011 and 2015.”

The Special Investigations Unit announced the charges against Staff Sgt. Ken Price on Wednesday, after first learning of the alleged offences on Jan. 14 of this year.

“The SIU investigation found sufficient evidence to proceed with sexual assault charges against the officer,” director Joseph Martino concluded.

The SIU said the alleged offences occurred in Windsor but did not provide any additional details, stating that “in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused” it will be providing no further comment.

Global News has contacted the Windsor Police Service to inquire about Price’s status with the service, including whether he has been reassigned to clerical work, whether he has been suspended with or without pay and how long he has been with the service.

In a social media post, the Windsor Police Service said the charges “are connected to an alleged workplace-related matter that was reported in January 2024 and immediately addressed by the Windsor Police Service.” The service added that it would not be commenting further.

Price is due in court on July 18.

