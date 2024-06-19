Woman shot, killed in Vaughan Mills mall parking lot had her vehicle stolen: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman in her early 20s died in hospital after she was shot at Vaughan Mills mall parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In a later update, police said she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two male suspects were taken into custody. Police would not elaborate on where they were arrested.

Police told Global News that following the shooting, the two suspects took the woman’s car but stopped short of calling it a carjacking.

Police also said based on early stages of the investigation it appears the shooting was targeted.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim are unknown.

