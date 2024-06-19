Menu

Crime

Woman shot, killed in Vaughan Mills mall parking lot had her vehicle stolen: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 7:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds announce plans to crack down on auto theft : ‘We take this seriously’'
Feds announce plans to crack down on auto theft : ‘We take this seriously’
RELATED - Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc and Justice Minister Arif Virani announced the federal government was proposing several measures as part of a national action plan to help crack down on auto theft. “You see a lot of us here today — a lot of federal ministers, a lot of elected officials — here on Victoria Day because we take this seriously,” Freeland said – May 20, 2024
York Regional Police say a woman in her early 20s died in hospital after she was shot at Vaughan Mills mall parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. In a later update, police said she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two male suspects were taken into custody. Police would not elaborate on where they were arrested.

Police told Global News that following the shooting, the two suspects took the woman’s car but stopped short of calling it a carjacking.

Police also said based on early stages of the investigation it appears the shooting was targeted.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim are unknown.

