Belleville and United Way partner to address homelessness

The City of Belleville and the local United Way have announced a partnership to address homelessness by converting a former banquet hall into an integrated care hub. The plan aims to provide comprehensive support for individuals experiencing homelessness in the city, although it faces some opposition from residents.

Earlier this year, Belleville declared a state of emergency after 17 people suffered drug overdoses within 24 hours, highlighting the urgent need for solutions to issues related to homelessness, mental health and addiction.

“Mental health and drug addiction are provincial issues, but the province isn’t willing to partner with anybody right now,” Neil Ellis said. “We had 90 drug overdoses in November, and in February we faced a significant catastrophe.”

The proposed hub on Station Street will offer wraparound services, including transit, shelter and a drop-in centre. While the city has pledged over $4 million for the project, the United Way is tasked with raising an additional $250,000.

“The hub is the start of providing comprehensive services,” Ellis said. “It’s a building that the city has partnered with agencies on, and it does need some renovations.”

Brandi Hodge, executive director of the United Way Hastings Prince Edward, emphasized the importance of municipal involvement.

“For a municipal government to be stepping in this way really shows the need for all levels of government to participate. The municipality is certainly doing its part.”

While some residents oppose the homeless hub’s location near their homes, others acknowledge the necessity of such a facility.

“This is going to be good for the homeless to get them off the street,” Debra Turner said. “If we all contribute, even a little at a time, to help them get what they need, that would be perfect.”

The city believes the former banquet hall is an ideal location due to its proximity to public transit and essential amenities. The United Way is hopeful that funds can be raised quickly to open the hub by the end of the year.