Sports

Blue Jays place shortstop Bichette on 10-day IL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

The Blue Jays announced the move, which is retroactive to Saturday, before their game Tuesday night against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Bichette last played Friday as Toronto opened a six-game homestand.

He is batting .237 with four home runs and 28 runs batted in this season.

The Jays also announced that left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto called up infielder Orelvis Martinez and right-hander Ryan Burr from Buffalo and activated them before Tuesday’s game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

