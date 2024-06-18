Chappell Roan fan is ‘mind blown’ that Saskatchewan is mentioned in new song

Send this page to someone via email

American musician Chappell Roan gave a special shoutout to the province of Saskatchewan in her upcoming release.

The LGBTQ2 community and local fans are hounoured to be thought of.

Roan debuted the new song, The Subway, at the Governor’s Ball earlier in June.

Roan sang, “F— this city, I’m moving to Saskatchewan.”

Saskatchewan fans are surprised that their province, of all places, was the one she decided to mention.

Soleil LeClaire, known as Soul Lotus, is a musician and fan of Roan’s who grew up in a small town in Saskatchewan. She even takes inspiration from Roans’ performances in her own.

Roan’s shout out was unexpected, LeClaire said. “I was shocked, I was mind blown.”

“I just thought it was so cool because I really, really love her music. And she’s, like, Midwestern princess too. I’m a musician myself, so it was cool to hear her. Just talking about this — that she even knew the word Saskatchewan.”

Annika Danielson, a bisexual fan from Regina, said the shoutout meant a lot to her.

“I was like, this is insane. Because I feel like no one ever really shouts out Saskatchewan. People don’t really talk about Saskatchewan. So having such a big artist like Chappell, and someone who is openly queer, shout out Saskatchewan, it was really exciting.”

Danielson has some advice for Roan if she did follow through with moving to Saskatchewan.

“I’d suggest she moves to Regina since that’s where I live,” Danielson said. “Do the research, pick what’s best for you, and definitely, get outdoors, explore the outdoors in Saskatchewan. Because I don’t think a lot of people know that we have such beautiful nature here.”

Roan has become a well-known musician within the LGBTQ2 community and her shouting out the province has a big impact on those in the community.

“Having her shout out Saskatchewan is really awesome and just really awesome for the queer community here, too. Even though she didn’t deliberately say anything about the queer community here, it’s just she is an openly queer artist and talking about Saskatchewan was really awesome for those here who are in her fan base. So, I really appreciate her,” Danielson said.

The fans hope that this shoutout will mean Roan will come a perform in Saskatchewan.

“I hope more artists perform in Saskatchewan and the in-between provinces in Canada where most people just go to Toronto, maybe Vancouver,” LeClaire said. “I hope she visits it at least.”

Danielson echoed LeClaire’s sentiment.

“My hopes are that Chappell will come to Saskatchewan for her tour since she shouted us out.”