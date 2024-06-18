Menu

Canada

Kelowna construction site death under investigation

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Kelowna police are investigating a workplace death. View image in full screen
Kelowna police are investigating a workplace death. File / Global News
Multiple investigations have been launched in the wake of a Kelowna, B.C., construction site death.

Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating the June 14 workplace death at Mission Heights Project at 2241 Springfield Rd. No further information about who died or what may have occurred has been released.

WorkSafeBC has also launched an investigation into this incident with the purpose of identifying the cause, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

As the regulator for occupational health and safety in B.C., WorkSafeBC is mandated by legislation to investigate serious workplace incidents, including those that result in the death or serious injury of a worker.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

