Kelowna construction site death under investigation

Multiple investigations have been launched in the wake of a Kelowna, B.C., construction site death.

Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating the June 14 workplace death at Mission Heights Project at 2241 Springfield Rd. No further information about who died or what may have occurred has been released.

7:05 Health Matters: Managing workplace trauma & grief

WorkSafeBC has also launched an investigation into this incident with the purpose of identifying the cause, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

As the regulator for occupational health and safety in B.C., WorkSafeBC is mandated by legislation to investigate serious workplace incidents, including those that result in the death or serious injury of a worker.