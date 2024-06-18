Menu

Crime

Man critically injured in Thompson dies in Winnipeg hospital, prompts homicide probe

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man found critically injured in Thompson on Saturday, and who died at a Winnipeg hospital on Sunday. File / RCMP
Police in Thompson, Man., are investigating a homicide after a man found with serious injuries on the weekend has died in hospital.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to an area near the Thompson Public Library around 6:35 a.m. Saturday, where they found the man, who was rushed to hospital and then flown to Winnipeg in critical condition.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He died Sunday, police said. RCMP major crime services and forensic identifiers continue to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

