Man critically injured in Thompson dies in Winnipeg hospital, prompts homicide probe

Police in Thompson, Man., are investigating a homicide after a man found with serious injuries on the weekend has died in hospital.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to an area near the Thompson Public Library around 6:35 a.m. Saturday, where they found the man, who was rushed to hospital and then flown to Winnipeg in critical condition.

He died Sunday, police said. RCMP major crime services and forensic identifiers continue to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).