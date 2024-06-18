Edmonton Oilers aim to get their 1st road win in 2024 Stanley Cup Final as Game 5 in Florida awaits

Send this page to someone via email

There are a couple questions making the rounds as the Edmonton Oilers prepare to play another elimination game on Tuesday night in the Stanley Cup Final.

Are the Florida Panthers, who were blown out 8-1 in Saturday’s Game 4 in Edmonton and gave netminder Sergei Bobrovsky the hook in the second period, showing signs of fatigue or cracking?

Or, did the Panthers who entered Game 4 in the best-of-seven series with a 3-0 lead, simply have a bad night in an otherwise brilliant post-season run?

The Oilers, who scored four goals in the first three games of the championship series, scored eight goals in Game 4. The Panthers, who only allowed one goal in the first two games at home, coughed up 11 in the two games in Edmonton.

Captain Connor McDavid, who enjoyed a four-point outing for the Oilers in Game 4, insisted his squad still has a huge hole to climb out of to get the series back to Alberta for Game 6, but acknowledged the confidence and momentum are in his team’s favour.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) watches drills during practice in Edmonton on Friday June 14, 2024. The Edmonton Oilers will be facing elimination when they host Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup final Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Panthers coach Paul Maurice, one win away from hoisting the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, still likes his club’s chances to win it all.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I don’t believe in momentum carrying over from game to game because I would have been wrong at 3-0,” said Maurice. “We went to Edmonton to get at least a split, and we got what we needed.

” … We weren’t sitting in Edmonton at 3-0 getting the engravers out. We’re focused on getting one more win. I like our position.”

Edmonton will try to become the first team in Stanley Cup final history to win Game 5 on the road after falling behind 3-0 in the series.