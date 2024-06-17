Edmonton aerial artist 1 of 25 accepted to National Circus School

Send this page to someone via email

Running away to join the circus is becoming a reality for an Edmonton artist.

Taija Graham, 18, has been training in dance since she was a kid. In the last five years, she’s taken up circus arts, training with Lyne Gosselin at Cirquetastic.

“I love doing trapeze and silks, and I’ve got a new appreciation for doing hand-to-hand I love doing the acro part of it around festivals around Edmonton,” Graham said.

“I love the training of it, I love the hard work, it’s amazing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I love the training of it, I love the hard work, it's amazing."

View image in full screen Taija Graham practicing an aerial performance before performing at the Alberta Circus Arts Festival. Jaclyn Kucey/ Global News

All that hard work is paying off. After a grueling multi-day day audition process, Graham is one of 25 performers to be accepted into the National School of Circus in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

“What better way to still be on the stage and perform and do what I love than be up in the air,” said Graham.

2:02 Student graduates from National Circus School gear up for Parades performance

Recently, Edmonton’s circus scene has seen a growth spurt.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It’s come a long way from 20 years ago when Firefly Theatre and Circus first opened as the only local centre to train.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was so amazing to put circus on the map here in Edmonton,” said Gosselin.

The idea of a career in circus arts is also evolving.

“My parents didn’t quite want me to go to circus because it wasn’t as mainstream. You couldn’t think of it as a career as you can today,” Gosselin said.

The success of acrobats like Graham is opening doors for the next generation.

“Having Taija being able to go out east gives opportunity for other kids to dream big and want to maybe pursue the same career she has, and be like, ‘Hey, maybe I could do this, I just need to train a little harder,” Gosselin said.

View image in full screen Taija Graham practicing her aerial silk act before performing at the Alberta Circus Arts Festival. Jaclyn Kucey/ Global News

Firefly Theatre and Circus is now getting ready to host their 4th Alberta Circus Arts Festival.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be one of Graham’s last performances in Edmonton before leaving for circus school.

For the first time, the festival is featuring Edmonton-made shows.

View image in full screen Taija Graham with her coach Lyne Gosselin at Cirquetastic in Edmonton. Jaclyn Kucey/ Global News

“To see that growth come out of a circus school here in Edmonton is super exciting. We’re hoping that just continues to build and people keep getting excited about contemporary circus here in Alberta,” said Stephanie Gruson, co-producer of the festival.

The Alberta Circus Arts Festival runs from June 20th-23rd at La Cité Francophone and Campus Saint-Jean.