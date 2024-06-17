Police issue warning after attempted child luring in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are warning the public after an man is believed to have attempted to lure a child in the city’s northwest on Monday.

At around 9:40 a.m., police were called to an area near David Richardson Memorial Disc Golf Park in the community of Royal Vista.

Police said students from a nearby school were at the park for a field trip, when a man approached a student from behind, restrained her arms and attempted to pull her into a wooded area.

The girl screamed and kicked the man, before she fled the area and reported the incident to teachers, according to police.

“The man is described as having a light complexion, and was wearing black jeans, a black leather jacket, black leather gloves, black shoes with white soles and a baseball cap,” police said in a statement.

Calgary police are advising people to exercise increased awareness in Royal Vista and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.