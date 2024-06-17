Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Unusually cold June weekend in B.C. topples temperature records

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 5:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 16'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 16
Kristi Gordon has the Saturday, June 16, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Cold temperatures at the cusp of summer broke records across B.C. this weekend, some of which were more than a century old.

Environment Canada is reporting that the unseasonably cool airmass that drifted into the province Sunday resulted in a couple of daily minimum temperature records and several daily low maximum record temperatures.

In terms of daily minimum temperatures, the mercury fell to 3.9 C in Bella Bella during the coolest part of the day, breaking a 2014 record of 4 C.

Similarly, in Trail, the temperatures fell to 4 C, breaking a daily low-temperature record of 4.4 C in 1954.

Click to play video: 'Pea-sized hail hits Lower Mainland as storm sweeps region'
Pea-sized hail hits Lower Mainland as storm sweeps region

The daily low temperatures were quite frigid in some areas, but the warmest part of the day wasn’t much better.

The Sparwood area saw the warmest part of the day reach a mere 9.9 C, breaking a daytime low temperature record of 10 C set in 2010.

Close on its heels was Merritt, where the high temperature was a mere 11.5 C, breaking an old daytime low of 13 C set in 2014.  In Princeton, a new low daytime high record of 12.1 C was set, breaking the old record of 12.2 C set in 1939.

The Okanagan saw a number of cold-day records broken as well.

More on BC

In Summerland, a new cold daytime high record of 13.3 C was set, breaking an old record of 15.5 C set in 1987.

Penticton saw the daytime high temperature make its way to 14.9 C, breaking an old daytime cold record of 15.6 C set in 1939.

Kelowna saw the mercury rise in the peak of the day to a mere 13.3 C, breaking a record of 15 C set more than a century ago in 1906.

In Kamloops, the daytime high was a chilly 15.1 C, breaking an old record of 15.4 C set in 1991. Lytton saw temperatures reach 15.2 C, breaking an old record of 15.6 C set in 2014.

The Nakusp area tied its previous cold daytime high record when the mercury reached 14.5 C.

