Winnipeg man faces multiple charges for break-ins, sexual assault

A Winnipeg man is facing a total of 10 charges in connection with a pair of harrowing incidents Thursday evening.

Police said they were first called about an incident in the St. John’s neighbourhood around 5:20 p.m., where an unknown man was seen watching a woman and her two children in their yard. When they went inside and locked the door, the man reportedly tried to break in before being chased off by another person in the residence.

Ten minutes later, police said, the same man broke into a suite at a nearby apartment building and confronted two teenage girls while armed with a syringe.

He’s accused of forcing them into a bedroom, where they were physically and sexually assaulted. When the man passed out, the victims called 911, and the man was arrested at the scene while the victims were taken to hospital.

Sex crimes investigators have linked the same man to both incidents.

A 49-year-old faces charges including breaking, entering and committing sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, assault, uttering death threats, and breaking and entering with intent.