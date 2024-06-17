Edmonton-raised soccer star Alphonso Davies named captain of Canadian men’s national team

Send this page to someone via email

One month after becoming the new head coach for the Canadian men’s national soccer team, Jesse Marsch has revealed that Edmonton-raised Alphonso Davies will become the team’s new captain.

“Alphonso is a young and experienced professional who has all the tools to be an excellent captain,” Marsch said in a news release issued Monday. “He has been in the spotlight from a young age and handled it very well.

“I know that he is up to the challenge of taking on a more expanded role with more responsibility.”

View image in full screen Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) jogs up field after taking a shot in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Stephen Eustàquio, a midfielder who hails from Leamington, Ont., was named vice-captain.

“Stephen is also a great leader who has already formed a partnership with Alphonso, along with the leadership council, that will lead us into a home FIFA World Cup in 2026,” Marsch said.

Davies, 23, has been named Canada Soccer Player of the Year four times in his career already.He has accumulated 48 senior international appearances.

Eustàquio has played 37 times for Canada’s senior team and is the most recent Canada Soccer Player of the Year.