Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Edmonton-raised soccer star Alphonso Davies named captain of Canadian men’s national team

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Soccer skills of Alphonso Davies raises Canada’s World Cup hopes'
Soccer skills of Alphonso Davies raises Canada’s World Cup hopes
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 14, 2021) With Alphonso Davies on the roster, Canada may finally have the soccer star it needs to make the team's World Cup dreams a reality. Eric Sorensen reports on Davies' journey to the top, and how his skills are gaining international attention. – Oct 14, 2021
One month after becoming the new head coach for the Canadian men’s national soccer team, Jesse Marsch has revealed that Edmonton-raised Alphonso Davies will become the team’s new captain.

“Alphonso is a young and experienced professional who has all the tools to be an excellent captain,” Marsch said in a news release issued Monday. “He has been in the spotlight from a young age and handled it very well.

“I know that he is up to the challenge of taking on a more expanded role with more responsibility.”

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) jogs up field after taking a shot in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. View image in full screen
Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) jogs up field after taking a shot in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Stephen Eustàquio, a midfielder who hails from Leamington, Ont., was named vice-captain.

“Stephen is also a great leader who has already formed a partnership with Alphonso, along with the leadership council, that will lead us into a home FIFA World Cup in 2026,” Marsch said.

Davies, 23, has been named Canada Soccer Player of the Year four times in his career already.He has accumulated 48 senior international appearances.

Eustàquio has played 37 times for Canada’s senior team and is the most recent Canada Soccer Player of the Year.

Click to play video: 'Alphonso Davies plays in Edmonton charity soccer match'
Alphonso Davies plays in Edmonton charity soccer match
