Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating suspicious death of 38-year-old woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating what they're describing as the suspicious death of a 38-year-old woman in the city's Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough. The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasso. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating what they describe as the suspicious death of a 38-year-old woman in the city’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday about an incident in a residence and arrived to find the woman lying lifeless on the floor.

Spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the woman was declared dead at the scene, and there were marks of violence on her body.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A man who was present at the scene was taken for questioning but has since been released.

Police said Monday that he remains an important witness in the case.

A security perimeter was erected around the building, and experts were sent to the scene to gather evidence.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Click to play video: 'Women’s shelter opens in Montreal’s east end one week after femicide'
Women’s shelter opens in Montreal’s east end one week after femicide
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices