Montreal police investigating suspicious death of 38-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating what they describe as the suspicious death of a 38-year-old woman in the city’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday about an incident in a residence and arrived to find the woman lying lifeless on the floor.

Spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says the woman was declared dead at the scene, and there were marks of violence on her body.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A man who was present at the scene was taken for questioning but has since been released.

Police said Monday that he remains an important witness in the case.

A security perimeter was erected around the building, and experts were sent to the scene to gather evidence.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier