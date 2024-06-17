Powerful wind wallops southwestern Manitoba in weekend storm

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Manitoba was hit hard by a weekend storm that rolled in from North Dakota on Saturday night into early Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Kyle Ziolkowski told 680 CJOB’s The Start that strong winds hammered the region, with an area near Boissevain and Deloraine seeing gusts of 120 km/h around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“There was damage reported in Dauphin — tree damage, trees being snapped,” Ziolkowski said.

“We had, in general, gusts from 90 to 100 km/h through that, and that was widespread from the Parklands area of Manitoba down through Brandon and parts of southwestern Manitoba.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Ziolkowski said the Glenboro region experienced golf ball-sized hail, and funnel clouds were even spotted outside of Shilo, though an actual touchdown still has to be confirmed.

“We still have yet to confirm if that had actually touched down or not. It was hard to tell. We’ve got a video but it was past dark, so it was really difficult to see.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s something we’re going to have to investigate further.”

While the winds have mostly died down on Monday, Ziolkowski said more rain is expected in southern Manitoba, with about 10 to 15 millimetres in the forecast for much of the region.