Crime

Police report 1 dead in central Hamilton homicide

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
Police investigate homicide June 15, 2024 not far from Gage Park in Hamilton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police investigate homicide June 15, 2024 not far from Gage Park in Hamilton, Ont. Global News
Homicide detectives have descended upon an area near Gage Park in Hamilton, Ont., and say a person has been found dead.

Hamilton police said the individual was a male and that the probe into what happened started around 2 p.m. at Gage Avenue South and Main Street East.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area as police speak to witnesses and canvass for video,” the service said in a social media post around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No other details have been revealed, including when the body was found.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

