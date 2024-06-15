Police report 1 dead in central Hamilton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives have descended upon an area near Gage Park in Hamilton, Ont., and say a person has been found dead.

Hamilton police said the individual was a male and that the probe into what happened started around 2 p.m. at Gage Avenue South and Main Street East.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area as police speak to witnesses and canvass for video,” the service said in a social media post around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No other details have been revealed, including when the body was found.

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Gage and Main in #HamOnt. One male is deceased. There will be a heavy police presence in the area as police speak to witnesses and canvass for video. The investigation is in the early stages and more information will… pic.twitter.com/CUgsZZDIH9 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 15, 2024