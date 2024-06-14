Menu

Canada

Grass fire on Mount Boucherie quickly knocked down by firefighters

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
West Kelowna firefighters doused a grass fire along the south slopes of Mount Boucherie on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
West Kelowna firefighters doused a grass fire along the south slopes of Mount Boucherie on Friday afternoon. West Kelowna Fire Rescue
A grass fire was quickly extinguished by West Kelowna firefighters on Friday afternoon despite wind fanning the flames.

Crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue rushed to the south slopes of Mount Boucherie, near Daroch Park, shortly after 2 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a quickly growing fire, being driven uphill by strong winds.

A West Kelowna house labeled as a “problem home” by neighbours and police destroyed by fire

“Fast work by firefighters caught the fire and prevented it from growing further,” said the fire department, noting that hot Okanagan afternoons are often accompanied by strong winds.

“Firefighters worked hard to place a hand-line and hand-guard around the fire despite the difficult terrain.”

The fire department said the fire’s cause has not been determined, though witnesses reported seeing people fleeing the area at the time smoke was seen.

Police are also said to be investigating the incident.

“We thank the public for their prompt reporting of this fire, which allowed crews to hit it hard and fast resulting in a positive outcome,” said the fire department.

“The public is reminded of their obligation to pull over and make way for emergency vehicles that have lights and sirens activated.”

