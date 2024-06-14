Menu

B.C. weather: Snowfall warning issued for mountain passes in Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 4:56 pm
Just in time for Father’s Day: Snowfall warnings for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says an incoming cool airmass will result in heavy precipitation on Saturday and Sunday, with snowfall expected at higher elevations.

The Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, the Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway, and two areas along Highway 3 could see snow ranging from trace amounts to 5 cm.

B.C. evening weather forecast: June 13

The weekend forecast for the Okanagan features clouds and showers with highs around 14 C and overnight lows dropping to 6 to 8 C.

Elsewhere throughout the province, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the south and central Cariboo, while a severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the north Cariboo.

Rainfall warnings are also in place for the Peace region, where 20-30 mm is projected for the South Peace and 40-50 mm is expected for the North Peace.

The drought-stricken regions are listed at Drought Level 4 out of 5, and it’s just mid-June. The East Peace is at Drought Level 5.

“Welcome news,” Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon said of the rain.

“However, we need days and days of rain in this area to really make an impact. Heavy rain over a short period of time causes a lot of run-off and doesn’t necessarily mean the moisture gets into the ground.”

