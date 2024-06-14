Greg Fertuck found guilty of first-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

Greg Fertuck, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Sheree Fertuck nearly 10 years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and indignity to remains.

Fertuck began representing himself in the latter half of his lengthy trial which began in September 2021, despite the court’s recommendation against it.

His application for a mistrial and calls to reopen the evidence portion of his case were denied on Wednesday, with Judge Danyliuk saying these efforts were “ill-conceived” and without any legal foundation.

The sentencing hearing is on July 4.

More to come…

– With files from Brooke Kruger