Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Greg Fertuck found guilty of first-degree murder

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Greg Fertuck View image in full screen
Following a Mr. Big sting, RCMP charged Greg Fertuck in June 2019 with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body. He’s pleaded not guilty to both charges. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Greg Fertuck, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Sheree Fertuck nearly 10 years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and indignity to remains.

Fertuck began representing himself in the latter half of his lengthy trial which began in September 2021, despite the court’s recommendation against it.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

His application for a mistrial and calls to reopen the evidence portion of his case were denied on Wednesday, with Judge Danyliuk saying these efforts were “ill-conceived” and without any legal foundation.

Trending Now

The sentencing hearing is on July 4.

More to come…

– With files from Brooke Kruger

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices