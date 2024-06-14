1 injured in assault with large stick at Burnaby’s Central Park

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital with “significant” injuries after a reported assault in Burnaby, B.C.’s Central Park, according to police.

Police said a 55-year-old man was walking on a trail in the park on Wednesday around 8 a.m. near the pool and a gazebo when he was assaulted by a young man with a large wooden stick.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm.

Burnaby RCMP said the suspect told the victim to “leave the area” before the assault.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with short hair. He was wearing a white shirt with black printed letters and dark pants.

“We have been conducting enhanced foot and bike patrols in the park and the area since the incident occurred, so park users may notice an increased police presence in the area,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

“Although there have not been any recent similar reports in the area, we want the public to be aware of the assault, ask that they be vigilant, and report anything suspicious to police as we continue to investigate and search for the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.