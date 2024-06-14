Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 injured in assault with large stick at Burnaby’s Central Park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 injured in assault with large stick at Burnaby’s Central Park'
1 injured in assault with large stick at Burnaby’s Central Park
Police said a 55-year-old man was walking on a trail in the park on Wednesday around 8 a.m. near the pool and a gazebo when he was assaulted by a young man with a large wooden stick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was sent to hospital with “significant” injuries after a reported assault in Burnaby, B.C.’s Central Park, according to police.

Police said a 55-year-old man was walking on a trail in the park on Wednesday around 8 a.m. near the pool and a gazebo when he was assaulted by a young man with a large wooden stick.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and arm.

Burnaby RCMP said the suspect told the victim to “leave the area” before the assault.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with short hair. He was wearing a white shirt with black printed letters and dark pants.

“We have been conducting enhanced foot and bike patrols in the park and the area since the incident occurred, so park users may notice an increased police presence in the area,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although there have not been any recent similar reports in the area, we want the public to be aware of the assault, ask that they be vigilant, and report anything suspicious to police as we continue to investigate and search for the suspect.”

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Click to play video: 'Violent assault prompts Vancouver police to issue warning to women'
Violent assault prompts Vancouver police to issue warning to women
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices