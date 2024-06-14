Guelph woman among 3 charged in fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a Guelph woman is one of three people charged in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving stolen vehicles.

Police said that in March they began investigating the fraudulent rental of vehicles across southwestern Ontario, resulting in more than 50 criminal charges and multiple arrests.

Three people — a woman from Guelph, along with a Waterloo man and another man of no fixed address — were arrested in Waterloo on Thursday and investigators said they seized a pair of stolen vehicles.