Crime

Guelph woman among 3 charged in fraud investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 14, 2024 8:37 am
1 min read
A woman from Guelph, along with a Waterloo man and another man of no fixed address, were arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation involving fraudulent vehicles. View image in full screen
A woman from Guelph, along with a Waterloo man and another man of no fixed address, were arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation involving fraudulent vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Waterloo regional police say a Guelph woman is one of three people charged in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving stolen vehicles.

Police said that in March they began investigating the fraudulent rental of vehicles across southwestern Ontario, resulting in more than 50 criminal charges and multiple arrests.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Three people — a woman from Guelph, along with a Waterloo man and another man of no fixed address — were arrested in Waterloo on Thursday and investigators said they seized a pair of stolen vehicles.

