Canada

Water restrictions for Kelowna-area neighbourhoods to take effect this weekend

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
The RDCO has instituted Stage 2 water restrictions. View image in full screen
The RDCO has instituted Stage 2 water restrictions. Global News
A number of Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhoods will be under water restrictions as of this weekend.

Starting June 16, Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions are in place for Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore. All of these areas are part of the Central Okanagan Regional District.

Restrictions are expected to remain in place until Sept. 15 unless drought conditions worsen.

Stage 2 restrictions mean that outdoor watering is restricted to two days a week.

Watering is permitted on Saturdays and Tuesdays for even-numbered addresses, and Sundays and Wednesdays for odd-numbered addresses.

“The Okanagan has not seen significant recovery from last year’s drought,” the regional district said in a press release.

” Low winter snowpack, low precipitation and warmer-than-normal temperatures causing an early freshet has moved the B.C. drought rating in the Okanagan to a Level 2 (Very dry).”

While recent localized rains have helped, drought conditions are likely to persist.

Residents are advised to reserve water if their gardens and lawns do not require it on the specified days. By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone.

RDCO customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving just over 1,000 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

