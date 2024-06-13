Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grandson charged in killing of 90-year-old grandfather in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 5:07 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene of the homicide in April. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the homicide in April. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather earlier this year, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said that officers were called at around 2:07 p.m. on April 18 to a home in the Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area of Etobicoke.

Police said the accused allegedly assaulted and stabbed 90-year-old Toronto resident, Antonio Alonzi.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Antonio suffered “significant injuries” and died at the scene, police said.

The accused was arrested at the scene, police added.

In an update on Thursday, police said that 32-year-old Massimo Alonzi of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson told Global News that Massimo is Antonio’s grandson.

Global News asked Toronto police why it took them so long to release information about the murder charge being laid, but the spokesperson said they were unaware of the reasoning.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices