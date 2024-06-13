Grandson charged in killing of 90-year-old grandfather in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather earlier this year, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said that officers were called at around 2:07 p.m. on April 18 to a home in the Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West area of Etobicoke.

Police said the accused allegedly assaulted and stabbed 90-year-old Toronto resident, Antonio Alonzi.

Antonio suffered “significant injuries” and died at the scene, police said.

The accused was arrested at the scene, police added.

In an update on Thursday, police said that 32-year-old Massimo Alonzi of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

A police spokesperson told Global News that Massimo is Antonio’s grandson.

Global News asked Toronto police why it took them so long to release information about the murder charge being laid, but the spokesperson said they were unaware of the reasoning.