Person dead following afternoon stabbing in Etobicoke: Toronto police

Toronto police say a person is dead in Etobicoke after responding to reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place around 2:07 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue. One male died, and another male was in custody, they said.

There was no threat to public safety, they added. Ages of those involved were not immediately available, and neither were the circumstances in what led to the incident.

The homicide squad is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.