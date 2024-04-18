Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person dead following afternoon stabbing in Etobicoke: Toronto police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
Toronto police say one of their officers is facing charges in connection with a firearm investigation in Brampton, Ont., last year. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Toronto police say one of their officers is facing charges in connection with a firearm investigation in Brampton, Ont., last year. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a person is dead in Etobicoke after responding to reports of a stabbing on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place around 2:07 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue. One male died, and another male was in custody, they said.

There was no threat to public safety, they added. Ages of those involved were not immediately available, and neither were the circumstances in what led to the incident.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The homicide squad is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.

More on Crime

Sponsored content

AdChoices