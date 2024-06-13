German shepherd with ‘happy tail syndrome’ arrives at BC SPCA in makeshift muzzle

Send this page to someone via email

A dog with the ironically named “happy tail” syndrome has a new leash on life after being surrendered to the BC SPCA in sad shape.

The Regional District of North Okanagan’s animal control team were contacted by the owner of a dog named Jade, in Vernon, B.C.

The man said he wanted to surrender Jade because her tail was in terrible shape, and he couldn’t afford the veterinary bills to treat it.

Nicholas Weeda, the BC SPCA’s community services coordinator for Vernon said they worked with the man on the requisite paperwork and when they were finally able to pick the pooch up, they noticed she had been muzzled.

“She had a sock and duct tape around her snout and head as a makeshift muzzle and her tail was in horrible condition,” Weeda said.

The owner said he’d made the muzzle to prevent the gentle and loving creature from licking or biting her tail, but SPCA officials said that was the worst way forward.

“A homemade muzzle should never be used for any reason,” Eileen Drever of the BC SPCA, said.

“In this situation, a dog collar cone is the only suitable option to prevent the dog from licking or biting their tail. Muzzles are solely meant to prevent scavenging for food or other objects from the ground or from biting.”

Shannon Paille, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kelowna animal centre, said the unfortunate circumstances were simply a matter of someone trying to do the right thing, in the wrong way.

“It was a well-meaning attempt to prevent her from doing more damage to her tail because she’d have been aggravating that tail by licking and chewing,” Paille said.

“We’re not sure what the original injury even was –the tail’s condition was likely made worse by her getting at it, but the style of makeshift muzzle obviously prevents her from being able to pant or to drink water. It’s certainly not what we would recommend.”

Paille said they realized after Jade had the muzzle removed and tail looked at more closely, that Jade had Happy tail syndrome.

That condition occurs when dogs wag their tail with so much force that they injure them. The injury can range from bruising to tissue damage.

“Jade’s happy tail syndrome was on the severe end of the spectrum,” Paille said.

“Her tail would not stop bleeding and the bone was exposed.”

Upon further examination at the clinic, it was determined that the injury to Jade’s tail was so serious it would require amputation and she was scheduled for surgery.

Jade also has allergies and will require a special diet and regular medicated bathing. She will also need spay surgery.

“Jade is super affectionate and loves to be pet and scratched on her forehead, she will push her face into you to make sure you do it,” Paille said.

“She is very sweet and wants attention and affection from everyone she meets.”

Jade is currently recovering at the Kelowna animal centre. She will be available for adoption in approximately one week.

If you can help Jade and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit medical.spca.bc.ca.