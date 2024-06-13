Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Features

Calgary community garden hit by ‘heart-wrenching’ theft

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Calgary community garden hit by ‘heart-wrenching’ theft
WATCH: It’s a frustrating spring setback for some dedicated Calgary gardeners. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re now hoping to bounce back, after someone pulled a dirty deed.
It’s a frustrating spring setback for some dedicated Calgary gardeners.

Volunteers with the new community garden at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Association centre are trying to deal with the problem of stolen soil.

“(The thieves) must’ve backed up a truck,” said Maureen O’Brien. “So now we are missing soil for our last few boxes, which is heart-wrenching”.

The recent nighttime theft of the soil poses a particular problem related to two unfilled boxes, designed especially to be accessible for people with disabilities.

The accessible planter boxes at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Association, which recently were victims of soil theft. View image in full screen
The accessible planter boxes in the community garden at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Association. Global News

“It’s so important for anybody with mobility issues, somebody who’s in a wheelchair or maybe has a walker,” O’Brien said. “They need a high-level garden, but they take a lot of soil.”

The garden volunteers are wondering why thieves would target what’s clearly a community project.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this,” Alyssa Olichny said.

“It’s really frustrating, having worked on this for a year.”

The gardeners are encouraged that people in the neighbourhood are contacting them with offers to donate soil.

“It’s a super-positive project for our community, so we’re still excited,” O’Brien said. “(The thieves) can’t stomp us down.”

