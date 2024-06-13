Calgary community garden hit by ‘heart-wrenching’ theft

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a frustrating spring setback for some dedicated Calgary gardeners.

Volunteers with the new community garden at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Association centre are trying to deal with the problem of stolen soil.

“(The thieves) must’ve backed up a truck,” said Maureen O’Brien. “So now we are missing soil for our last few boxes, which is heart-wrenching”.

The recent nighttime theft of the soil poses a particular problem related to two unfilled boxes, designed especially to be accessible for people with disabilities.

View image in full screen The accessible planter boxes in the community garden at the Thorncliffe-Greenview Community Association. Global News

“It’s so important for anybody with mobility issues, somebody who’s in a wheelchair or maybe has a walker,” O’Brien said. “They need a high-level garden, but they take a lot of soil.”

The garden volunteers are wondering why thieves would target what’s clearly a community project.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this,” Alyssa Olichny said.

"It's really frustrating, having worked on this for a year."

The gardeners are encouraged that people in the neighbourhood are contacting them with offers to donate soil.

“It’s a super-positive project for our community, so we’re still excited,” O’Brien said. “(The thieves) can’t stomp us down.”