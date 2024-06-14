Menu

Sports

Junior golfer sets course record at Vernon Golf and Country Club

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Ryan Vest has been coming to the Vernon Golf and Country Club since he was two and received his first pair of clubs at four. Last Sunday, 17-year-old Vest had the best game of his career scoring a 61, shooting 11 under par.

“Having nine birdies through ten holes. I thought maybe I could do something with this. I started to get going and I was like ‘Oh my god. I am like 12 under heading into 18.’ It was crazy,” said Vest.

“It was euphoric and majestic, like something you have not seen before. I have seen a lot of great scores, but coming down the stretch it was like something I have never seen,” said Anthony Prince who was golfing with Vest that day.

Last November, Vest accepted an athletic scholarship from Western Washington University. Starting in the fall, he will play with the Men’s Golf Team while majoring in psychology.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity, I have family just in Vancouver about 45 minutes away. It’s going to be a great time to showcase my skills and play some good golf.”

Vest will compete in multiple tournaments this summer before leaving for university.

