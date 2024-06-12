Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in random stabbing death of Japanese chef near Chinatown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim'
‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim
Friends and colleagues have identified 32-year-old Japanese national Wataru Kakiuchi as the man who died due to a fatal stab wound on Wednesday. Andrea Macpherson reports.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Japanese chef in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood one week ago.

Wataru Kakiuchi, a Japenese citizen, was found near Main Street and Union Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. on June 5. He died before being taken to hospital.

Timothy Isborn was arrested in the Downtown Eastside on Monday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators said they do not believe Isborn and Kakiuchi knew each other.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

iKakiuchi was a chef and longtime employee of Hapa Izakaya, a Japanese restaurant in Yaletown.

“(He) was a really bright, positive person,” said Justin Ault, the restaurant’s owner.

“(He) was the type of person no one could dislike.”

Click to play video: 'Japanese national identified as victim of fatal Vancouver stabbing'
Japanese national identified as victim of fatal Vancouver stabbing
“He was a great musician, a great cook, a great person and friend. He will be sorely missed,” Ault said.

The owner said Kakiuchi was out with other co-workers in Gastown on the night of his death. At the end of the night, Kakiuchi was supposed to catch a taxi home to Burnaby.

