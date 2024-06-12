Suspect arrested in random stabbing death of Japanese chef near Chinatown

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Japanese chef in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood one week ago.
Wataru Kakiuchi, a Japenese citizen, was found near Main Street and Union Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. on June 5. He died before being taken to hospital.
Timothy Isborn was arrested in the Downtown Eastside on Monday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Investigators said they do not believe Isborn and Kakiuchi knew each other.
iKakiuchi was a chef and longtime employee of Hapa Izakaya, a Japanese restaurant in Yaletown.
“(He) was a really bright, positive person,” said Justin Ault, the restaurant’s owner.
“(He) was the type of person no one could dislike.”
“He was a great musician, a great cook, a great person and friend. He will be sorely missed,” Ault said.
The owner said Kakiuchi was out with other co-workers in Gastown on the night of his death. At the end of the night, Kakiuchi was supposed to catch a taxi home to Burnaby.
