Suspect arrested in random stabbing death of Japanese chef near Chinatown

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Japanese chef in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood one week ago.

Wataru Kakiuchi, a Japenese citizen, was found near Main Street and Union Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. on June 5. He died before being taken to hospital.

Timothy Isborn was arrested in the Downtown Eastside on Monday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators said they do not believe Isborn and Kakiuchi knew each other.

iKakiuchi was a chef and longtime employee of Hapa Izakaya, a Japanese restaurant in Yaletown.

“(He) was a really bright, positive person,” said Justin Ault, the restaurant’s owner.

“(He) was the type of person no one could dislike.”

“He was a great musician, a great cook, a great person and friend. He will be sorely missed,” Ault said.

The owner said Kakiuchi was out with other co-workers in Gastown on the night of his death. At the end of the night, Kakiuchi was supposed to catch a taxi home to Burnaby.