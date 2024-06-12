22-year-old woman dead after Tuesday evening vehicle collision: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a truck hit an SUV in Saskatoon Tuesday evening.

The Saskatoon Police Service said reports of a motor vehicle collision came in around 6:10 p.m. and they learned that the truck was driving at a high speed at Quebec Avenue near 39th Street East.

Officers said the four people in the SUV were transported to the hospital and the 22-year-old passenger succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested the 23-year-old man driving the truck, saying he faces charges related to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and death.

“Impairment was not a factor in this collision and the SPS Major Crimes Unit as well as the Collision Analyst Unit are continuing to investigate,” police said.