Crime

22-year-old woman dead after Tuesday evening vehicle collision: Saskatoon police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman died in a vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a truck hit an SUV in Saskatoon Tuesday evening.

The Saskatoon Police Service said reports of a motor vehicle collision came in around 6:10 p.m. and they learned that the truck was driving at a high speed at Quebec Avenue near 39th Street East.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers said the four people in the SUV were transported to the hospital and the 22-year-old passenger succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested the 23-year-old man driving the truck, saying he faces charges related to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and death.

“Impairment was not a factor in this collision and the SPS Major Crimes Unit as well as the Collision Analyst Unit are continuing to investigate,” police said.

