Severe thunderstorm warning in effect from Edmonton to Calgary

Environment Canada predicted much of the province would experience severe summer weather on Tuesday, and just before 5:30 p.m., a thunderstorm warning was issued for a swath of Alberta from Edmonton to Calgary.

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing “very strong wind gusts.”

This line of storms is located from Edmonton to Calgary and is moving 50 km/h to the east, the national weather agency said.

The warning was in effect from north of Edmonton to south of Calgary, essentially along the QEII highway.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said in the alert.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued Tuesday morning, at which time Environment Canada predicted hail an strong winds would be the primary hazards. That said, the conditions were present for the formation of supercells, which can trigger severe thunderstorm and tornado activity.

As of publishing, strong wind gusts were the main concern.

— This is a developing story and will be updated as conditions change…