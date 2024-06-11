Menu

Trending Now

Crime

RCMP release photos in hit-and-run that killed Vancouver Island 17-year-old

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 7:19 pm
1 min read
Police on Vancouver Island have released photos of several vehicles believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old girl in April. View image in full screen
Police on Vancouver Island have released photos of several vehicles believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old girl in April. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP
Police have released new photos they say could help solve an April hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old Vancouver Island girl.

Leanne Joe was struck and killed shortly before 10 p.m. on April 18 on the Trans Canada Highway between Green Road and Beverly Avenue in North Cowichan.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they had identified vehicles believed to be connected to the fatal crash, and are working to identify their owners and drivers.

RCMP release photos in hit-and-run that killed Vancouver Island 17-year-old - image
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP

The vehicles were captured on camera driving past the Arbutus Ridge Golf Course near Hutchinson Road in Cobble Hill on Tuesday, April 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at (250) 748-5522.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing for man involved in deadly hit-and-run'
Sentencing hearing for man involved in deadly hit-and-run
