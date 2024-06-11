Man, woman arrested in connection with February robbery, sexual assault in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a man and woman in connection with a sexual assault and armed robbery that occurred in February in Waterloo.

Police say they raided a home on Monday near Columbia and King streets where they seized a loaded gun.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is facing a number of charges, including robbery, discharging a firearm with intent and sexual assault with a weapon.

Police say they also arrested a 26-year-old woman and charged her with a number of firearms-related offences. They did not explain her connection to the case any further.

On Feb. 21, a woman was walking along Albert Street near Hickory Street when she was approached by a man.

The man was armed with a gun, according to police, who say he took her personal belongings while also attempting to sexually assault her, according to police.

As the suspect fled the scene, police say he fired off a round from the gun.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.