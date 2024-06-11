Here are the 15 new red light camera locations in London, Ont.

The City of London is letting the public know that installation is underway for 15 new red light cameras at intersections across the city. The new cameras will also more than double the amount in the city from 10 to 25.

The city cites safety as a major motivation for the expansion, saying the number of angle, or T-bone, collisions has fallen by eight to 11 per cent at impacted intersections since the program launched in 2017. In that same time frame, the city says the number of crashes involving injuries and death at those intersections has reduced by 40 per cent.

Red light cameras are currently being installed at:

Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road

Commissioners Road and Wonderland Road South

Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street

Wellington Road South and Exeter Road

Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North

Fanshawe Park Road West and Aldersbrook Gate

Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road (to be installed after current road construction is complete)

Hamilton Road at Highbury Ave North

Oxford Street at Richmond Street (to be installed after current road construction is complete)

Oxford Street East at Talbot Street

Wharncliffe Road North and Oxford Street West

Western Road and Sarnia Road

Sarnia Road at Wonderland Road North

Wharncliffe Road South and Southdale Road East

Southdale Road West at Wonderland Road South

“Thirteen locations (implemented) in the next few weeks, and then two of them are going to be delayed, likely till towards the end of the year, just to coordinate with construction at those two particular intersections,” Doug MacRae, director of transportation and mobility, said Tuesday.

“The cameras are getting installed as we speak. Signage will then go up and the cameras will be active in the very near future.”

MacRae said the city has used collision data to determine where to implement the cameras. In 2017, they identified the “top 10” at the time and the 15 additional intersections just continue that list.

The program is self-funded through revenue from fines, MacRae added. The fine for running a red light is $325.

According to the city, 507 collisions in 2023 were due to motorists running red lights.