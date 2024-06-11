Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: Wind warning, thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
A map showing the wind warning (red) and the thunderstorm watch (yellow) for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. View image in full screen
A map showing the wind warning (red) and the thunderstorm watch (yellow) for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Environment Canada
Two weather alerts are in effect for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In the Okanagan and Nicola regions, a wind warning is in place, as Environment Canada is projecting southwest gusts of 70 km/h that could reach 90 km/h.

“A Pacific frontal system is moving through southern B.C. today,” said the national weather agency.

“Strong southwest to west wind is expected across many of the southern B.C. Interior communities.”

Global Okanagan Weather: June 10, 2024

The strong winds are projected to subside this evening.

Areas under the warning include the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.

Further east, a thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia, Boundary West Kootenay and Central Kootenay regions.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

B.C. evening weather forecast: June 10
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

