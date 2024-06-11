B.C. weather: Wind warning, thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two weather alerts are in effect for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In the Okanagan and Nicola regions, a wind warning is in place, as Environment Canada is projecting southwest gusts of 70 km/h that could reach 90 km/h.

“A Pacific frontal system is moving through southern B.C. today,” said the national weather agency.

“Strong southwest to west wind is expected across many of the southern B.C. Interior communities.”

3:45 Global Okanagan Weather: June 10, 2024

The strong winds are projected to subside this evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Areas under the warning include the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Further east, a thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia, Boundary West Kootenay and Central Kootenay regions.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.