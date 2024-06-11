Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame announces 2024 class

See more sharing options

The Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its 2024 class, which includes ex-NHLers, notable amateur players and teams, officials, builders, and a longtime 680 CJOB sports broadcaster.

The 2024 inductions also include, for the first time ever, a “grassroots” category, honouring a volunteer.

Among those inducted into the hall:

Russ Romaniuk (Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, Manitoba Moose)

Shane Hnidy (Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Atlanta Thrashers, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild)

Duvie Westcott (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Brad Maxwell (Minnesota North Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks)

Hal Winkler (Boston Bruins, New York Rangers)

Laurie Langrell (MJHL, EHL, IHL, WHL)

Southeast Prairie Thunder (2011-12 Allan Cup champions)

Cartwright Clippers (multiple SWHL championships between 1986 and 1992)

Harvey Bolton (referee and off-ice official)

Wayne Deschouwer (coach and manager)

Jack McKenzie (coach and league executive)

Kelly Moore (broadcaster, 680 CJOB)

Paul Krestanowich (referee)

Laurent Kerbrat (volunteer)

Ed Reigle (player/coach)

Nominations for the Hall come from public submissions, and are then reviewed by an independent selection committee, with new members inducted every two years.

A gala dinner to welcome the 2024 inductees is planned for Oct. 5 at Canad Inns Polo Park.