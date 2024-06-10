Homicide detectives investigating death after gunshots heard downtown Edmonton

See more sharing options

Homicide detectives are investigating what police are calling a suspicious death after gunshots were reported near downtown Edmonton early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near 109th Avenue and 96th Street at around 5:15 a.m.

They found a man suffering serious, life-threatening injuries. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A male suspect, whose age was not provided by police, was taken into custody a short time later.

EPS’ homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.