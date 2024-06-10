Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigating death after gunshots heard downtown Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 9:15 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of a police vehicle with its emergency lights on. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives are investigating what police are calling a suspicious death after gunshots were reported near downtown Edmonton early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near 109th Avenue and 96th Street at around 5:15 a.m.

They found a man suffering serious, life-threatening injuries. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

A male suspect, whose age was not provided by police, was taken into custody a short time later.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

EPS’ homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023'
Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices