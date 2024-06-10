Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police continue investigation into suspicious death in Crescent Heights

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigate the suspicious death of a man at a home in the 900 block of First Street Northwest Thursday, June 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate the suspicious death of a man at a home in the 900 block of First Street Northwest on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An autopsy has been unable to determine the cause of death of a man in northwest Calgary, with police still considering the victim’s death suspicious.

On June 6, police were called to a residence in the 900 block of First Street N.W. in Crescent Heights around 6:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

When officers arrived they found a man in the home in medical stress, but he later died.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Calgary police said one person was taken into custody but they were later released without charge.

An autopsy was completed on June 7 by the Office Chief Medical Examiner, but the cause and manner of death remains undetermined.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate shooting in southwest'
Calgary police investigate shooting in southwest
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices