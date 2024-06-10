Calgary police continue investigation into suspicious death in Crescent Heights

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy has been unable to determine the cause of death of a man in northwest Calgary, with police still considering the victim’s death suspicious.

On June 6, police were called to a residence in the 900 block of First Street N.W. in Crescent Heights around 6:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

When officers arrived they found a man in the home in medical stress, but he later died.

Calgary police said one person was taken into custody but they were later released without charge.

An autopsy was completed on June 7 by the Office Chief Medical Examiner, but the cause and manner of death remains undetermined.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

