Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen’s University receives historic donation for cancer research

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 3:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Queen’s alum donates $25M for cancer research'
Queen’s alum donates $25M for cancer research
Queen's University is celebrating today after a major financial donation. It's the school's largest-ever private donation for cancer research which is being called "transformational" regarding research capacity, cutting-edge facilities and new training opportunities. Alumnus Murray Sinclair donated 25 million dollars to the school's cancer research institute, which will be renamed "the Sinclair Cancer Research Institute." Paul Soucy has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Queen’s University is celebrating its largest-ever private donation for cancer research, described as “transformational” for research capacity, cutting-edge facilities and new training opportunities.

Alumnus Murray Sinclair has donated $25 million to the university’s cancer research institute, which will be renamed the Sinclair Cancer Research Institute.

Queen’s University, a leading cancer research facility in Canada, will now have enhanced resources to develop new treatments.

“We then discussed whether we should explore treatment or research and we settled on research to Queen’s – the cancer institute here is extremely highly regarded,” Sinclair explained.

“This gift will propel us to answer more research questions, test new potential treatments for patients faster, and hopefully identify the next big thing that will make an impact and help people live longer,” Dr. Annette Hay said of the donation.

Story continues below advertisement

The funds will also benefit families like Cathy and Dave Tidman. Cathy, who battled cancer five years ago, had to travel to Cleveland for treatment.

Click to play video: 'Freedom of the City parade makes return to Kingston'
Freedom of the City parade makes return to Kingston

“I remember crossing the border and being in tears,” Cathy recalled.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Cath had to have her cells removed and then you waited eight weeks for them to be put back in,” Dave Tidman said.

“But when you’re sick, and most of the cancers are quite aggressive … a lot of people won’t make it those eight weeks”

The $25-million donation will fund a new imaging facility to enhance immunotherapy research and drug discovery by providing real-time views of immune cells interacting with cancer. A biomanufacturing facility will expedite personalized cellular immunotherapy for Canadians.

Additionally, a cancer training program will offer hands-on experience and mentorship to students and early-career researchers, who will also evaluate the impact of new treatments on patients and drug effectiveness.

Story continues below advertisement

For Sinclair, who recently lost his brother to cancer, the donation is a beacon of hope.

“If they can come up with one more treatment method for one more form of cancer, it would have been a privilege to have given back,” he said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices