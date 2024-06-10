Calgary Zoo president to step down after 20 years

Send this page to someone via email

The longtime head of the Calgary Zoo has revealed he will be retiring at the end of the month.

President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Clément Lanthier has lead the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo for more than two decades.

In January he revealed his intention to retire at the end of 2024, but that has now been brought forward by six months.

“It has been an exceptional honour and privilege to lead and work alongside the thousands of amazing staff, volunteers, researchers, educators, partners, donors and others who have dedicated their lives to wildlife conservation and inspired millions of people who experienced the zoo over the years,” he said in a statement.

An executive search committee has been formed to find a successor, with an announcement expected in the coming months.

“We have been very fortunate to have had Dr. Lanthier’s exceptional leadership over the past 20 years and wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Board Chair Jennifer Koury.

Chief Operating Officer Jamie Dorgan will take over as interim CEO.