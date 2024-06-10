Rifle, ammo seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

Two men currently on weapons prohibitions face new charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.
Peterborough County OPP say officers conducting general patrol stopped a vehicle after noticing it was swerving in its lane. Police conducted a traffic stop and officers noticed drug paraphernalia within reach of the driver.
They say they also noticed an ammo magazine for a firearm in the rear of the vehicle. A further search located a rifle in the vehicle. Officers determined both the driver and passenger were currently on a weapons prohibition, leading to their arrests.
Jesse Garlow, 29, of Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., and Jonathan Guthrie, 37, of Whitby, Ont., were each charged with:
- possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possession of break-in instruments
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Peterborough.
