Crime

Rifle, ammo seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the side of an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested two men after seizing a rifle, ammo and break-in instruments during a traffic stop in Peterborough on June 7, 2024. Global News
Two men currently on weapons prohibitions face new charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers conducting general patrol stopped a vehicle after noticing it was swerving in its lane. Police conducted a traffic stop and officers noticed drug paraphernalia within reach of the driver.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say they also noticed an ammo magazine for a firearm in the rear of the vehicle. A further search located a rifle in the vehicle. Officers determined both the driver and passenger were currently on a weapons prohibition, leading to their arrests.

Jesse Garlow, 29, of Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., and Jonathan Guthrie, 37, of Whitby, Ont., were each charged with:

  • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
  • careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possession of break-in instruments
  • possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Peterborough.

More on Crime
