Rifle, ammo seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

Two men currently on weapons prohibitions face new charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers conducting general patrol stopped a vehicle after noticing it was swerving in its lane. Police conducted a traffic stop and officers noticed drug paraphernalia within reach of the driver.

They say they also noticed an ammo magazine for a firearm in the rear of the vehicle. A further search located a rifle in the vehicle. Officers determined both the driver and passenger were currently on a weapons prohibition, leading to their arrests.

Jesse Garlow, 29, of Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., and Jonathan Guthrie, 37, of Whitby, Ont., were each charged with:

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possession of break-in instruments

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both were held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Peterborough.