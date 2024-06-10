Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

OnDemand transit service well-received in Kelowna’s Crawford community

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Transit launches unique bus service in Kelowna much like Uber'
BC Transit launches unique bus service in Kelowna much like Uber
WATCH: Imagine being able to order a BC Transit bus at your convenience. In one Kelowna neighbourhood, that is about to become a reality. The on-demand bus service is about to be launched in Kelowna and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports--it's the first of its kind service in all of BC. – Apr 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Transit’s new OnDemand service has received positive reviews from the Crawford community of Kelowna, B.C.

This is the first transit system of its kind launched in British Columbia. The system was test-driven in the Crawford area of Kelowna, where transit is needed.

With its success, the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

According to a press release, OnDemand has a customer satisfaction rating of 94 per cent and has provided over 340 rides to passengers since its inception.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s been great because I can book a ride when I need it. Not having to follow a bus schedule gives me more time at home and extra stress-free time when I’m out because I don’t need to rush to a bus stop,” said passenger Christine Benza in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers can be dropped off at the Lower Mission bus exchange or anywhere within the Crawford area designated zone.

OnDemand transit is available Monday through Friday during these times:

  • 7:00 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.
  • 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Trending Now

More information about the transit service can be found on their website.

Click to play video: 'Transit funding commitments'
Transit funding commitments

 

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices