OnDemand transit service well-received in Kelowna’s Crawford community

BC Transit’s new OnDemand service has received positive reviews from the Crawford community of Kelowna, B.C.

This is the first transit system of its kind launched in British Columbia. The system was test-driven in the Crawford area of Kelowna, where transit is needed.

With its success, the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

According to a press release, OnDemand has a customer satisfaction rating of 94 per cent and has provided over 340 rides to passengers since its inception.

“It’s been great because I can book a ride when I need it. Not having to follow a bus schedule gives me more time at home and extra stress-free time when I’m out because I don’t need to rush to a bus stop,” said passenger Christine Benza in a press release.

Passengers can be dropped off at the Lower Mission bus exchange or anywhere within the Crawford area designated zone.

OnDemand transit is available Monday through Friday during these times:

7:00 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.

8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

More information about the transit service can be found on their website.